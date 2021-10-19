Oliver Sport Court Development Project moving ahead

Oliver’s only racquet sport courts (circa early 1990’s) make up a three-court outdoor facility designed for tennis but currently shared between tennis and Pickleball players. The courts have always been valued and well utilized by the community, and during the pandemic, it has become a critical meeting place and one of the only community spaces that enables pandemic-safe outdoor fun, exercise and socializing. Tennis remains a popular activity with adults and older adults as well as school groups, however the Oliver Pickleball Club membership has grown from just under 50 players in 2017 to over 120 in 2021, so demand for adequate court time for the increasing number of Pickleball and tennis users, even before the pandemic, has dramatically increased.

In 2018, the Oliver Sport Court Development Committee was formed with members of both the Oliver Tennis and Pickleball clubs along with Recreation staff to spearhead a project to expand the number of sport courts and resurface the existing courts. This group conducted surveys of several hundred court users to determine court usage and support for improvement, held a workshop to determine priorities and created a business case for grant opportunities and planning purposes. A committed group of court users led by local resident and sports enthusiast Janet Shaw formed a fundraising committee in the early stages of the project. Through a sponsorship banner drive and personal donations, the funds raised to date by the community total just under $40,000.

The Oliver Sport Court Development project will add new asphalt surface area at the east end of the current tennis courts by “hospital hill” to house 4 new Pickleball courts, repair and resurface the existing tennis courts, install new perimeter fencing and gates and new equipment including net posts, nets and court dividers. The desired outcome of the project is to increase available court space, improve safety, and encourage more people of all ages to be outside and active. This project will also increase opportunities for the social participation and inclusion of seniors and low-income members of our community.

Oliver Parks and Recreation was successful in their application to the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative program (CHCI) for funding in the amount of $42,567 for the Oliver Sport Court Development project. The CHCI is a $31 million investment from the Government of Canada to transform public spaces in response to COVID-19 and the program is administered by the Community Foundations of Canada. From the Community Foundations website: “Public spaces are the glue to our communities - they enable a feeling of belonging, of social cohesion and encourage our sense of collective identity. COVID-19 has seriously constrained our access and use of these spaces in communities across Canada.”

“We are excited to use the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative funding to support the development of a safe, vibrant community space.” says Carol Sheridan, Manager of Parks and Recreation. “Having new and improved courts that offer low or no-cost outdoor physical activity, sport and socializing opportunities will be a long-term benefit to the entire community.”

Oliver Parks and Recreation has included $60K in the proposed 2022 capital financial plan to ensure all costs to expand and resurface the courts are met. The total cost of the project is estimated at $140,000.

The OPRS acting as general contractor and has contracted the services of Rock Glen Geotechnical Consulting, MACKINLEY-CLARK Paving, OK Vinyl Fencing and TOMKO Sports to complete the various components of the project.

The court facility will be closed from mid-March until project completion (estimated for early June), and Oliver Parks and Recreation is asking for patience from all court users during this period of time to ensure the job is done well. The half-court basketball court and net adjacent to the courts will be permanently removed next spring to allow for the Pickleball court expansion. While there are several outdoor basketball nets in Oliver at the elementary and secondary schools, Recreation staff will investigate the feasibility of a future basketball court location in Community Park.

Everyone is welcome to attend a “ground breaking” event this Friday, October 22 at 12:00 noon at the courts to officially kick off the project. There will be a ribbon cutting and recognition event held in early June 2022 to celebrate the completion of the project.