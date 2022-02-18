Participate in Penticton's Community Safety Survey

The City of Penticton has made community safety its focus for 2022 and plans to increase policing, expand bylaw, and review protective services are already underway. Beginning today, residents have an opportunity to contribute their ideas on how to address safety concerns in the community by completing a survey.

The survey is being conducted as part of the Community Safety Resource Review which will look for opportunities to improve the effective and efficient delivery of our RCMP, Bylaw and Fire services and identify long-term staffing level requirements. The survey will run from Feb. 15 through to March 6 and is available through shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/focus-on-safety. Paper copies can be found at the Penticton Public Library, the Community Centre and City Hall. Participation in the survey is anonymous and registration is not required. The results of the survey will be shared publicly.

“The information gathered in the survey will help us focus our investments in protective services on the areas that matter most to the community,” said Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki. “We strongly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute your voice on this important topic.”

The survey is being conducted by an independent project team led by Dr. Curt T. Griffiths, professor and coordinator of the Police Studies program, School of Criminology, Simon Fraser University and Dr. Eli Sopow, professor in the Master of Business Administration program, University Canada West. Both Dr. Griffiths and Dr. Sopow have extensive experience conducting studies of police operations, strategies, and resource utilization across the province. More information about the survey and other City efforts to address safety concerns can be found at penticton.ca/focus-on-safety.