Penticton Peach Festival Lineup Announced

The line-up of entertainment is now set for the long-awaited return of the Penticton Peach Festival.

“The board of directors is excited, we have long-time volunteers that are excited, and I can’t tell you how many times I have been stopped out in public by individuals telling me how much they miss Peach Festival. So, after two long years, everyone is ready to celebrate this family summer tradition in Penticton and we have a great lineup of favourites, and other artists making their first appearance, that are sure to draw big crowds,” said Don Kendall, Peach Festival president.

Opening day on Aug. 3 will kick off with the RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park from 9 a.m. until noon then the gates will open to Okanagan Lake Park where it is London Drugs Seniors Day featuring the South Okanagan Big Band and other acts. The Skyhawks Parachute Team and Snowbirds will perform from 5-6:45 p.m.

Opening for the first night headliner of Peach Festival is Doug and the Slugs. Then Honeymoon Suite will rock into the night on the main stage. With hits such as New Girl Now racing to the Top-50 in the U.S., Honeymoon Suite continued to rise to fame with songs like Burning In Love, Feel It Again, Bad Attitude, Still Loving You and What Does it Take.

Tim Hortons country night is on Thursday, Aug. 4 and features singer/songwriter Shawn Austin whose debut single, Paradise Found, landed him as one of the Top 10 most played Canadian Country artists on radio. He has over 23 million collective streams to date, was nominated for the 2021 CCMA Rising Star award and performed as a surprise guest on the Platinum-selling country star Dallas Smith’s 27-date Side Effects Tour.

The main headliner of the night continues to break barriers in the country music world with her big voice and pop-infused hooks. Jess Moskaluke is the first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA Platinum single status. She was the 2018 CCMA award winner for Album of the Year and a three time consecutive CCMA Female Artist of the Year award winner.

One of the top piano players in the world returns to close out the festival on Sunday, Aug. 7. Ben Waters, the world-renowned boogie boogie piano player who has worked with The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“Everyone was absolutely blown away by Waters when he played at PeachFest in 2019 after he opened for Barney Bentall. The crowd was rocking and he was having such a great time that he wasn’t but a few steps off the stage when he told me he wanted to come back next year,” said Kendall.

