Penticton RCMP arrest man connected with robbery at drug store

Penticton RCMP have identified and arrested a man in connection with a robbery which occurred at the Shoppers Drug Mart.

On October 19th, 2021, Penticton RCMP began investigating after a masked man and women committed a robbery of the Shoppers Drug Mart in Penticton, BC.

On October 22nd, with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Service, a 25-year-old Penticton resident, well known to Police was arrested for his involvement.

A charge of robbery has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration. The man is scheduled to first appear in BC Provincial Court on October 27th, 2021.

“Robberies are traumatic events for victims involved due to the threat of violence or assault,” says Constable James Grandy, Penticton RCMP. “Our officers take these crimes very seriously, and will make every effort to bring those responsible before the courts.”