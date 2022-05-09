Penticton RCMP invited to PIB Youth Bike Class

The Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School on the Penticton Indian Band invited officers from Penticton RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) to participate in a youth mountain biking class.

Hosted by Spirit North - an organization that empowers Indigenous youth to be unstoppable in sport – IPS Officers Cst. Mike Rampone and Cst. Tristan Williams rode the trails, learned some tricks, and enjoyed the weather with PIB students.

“Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School is grateful for the opportunity to have Spirit North leading the way and officers from the Penticton RCM Indigenous Policing Services joining us on healthy, active, outdoor activities,” says says Toni GEORGE, the Principal of Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School. “It makes a difference in young people’s lives to have adults spend meaningful time with them.”

Indigenous Policing Services gives full credit to Spirit North in providing all the bikes, helmets and snacks to the students.

“We are honoured to be able to join students in this positive and meaningful program,” said Cst Mike Rampone.