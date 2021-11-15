Penticton RCMP need help to find missing person
Penticton RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Amy D’Anessa, age 28, last heard from November 6th, 2021.
Description of Amy D’Anessa:
•Height: 5’5” (165 cm)
•Weight: 126lbs (57 kg)
•Blonde hair
•Brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amy D’Anessa is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
