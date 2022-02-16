iHeartRadio
Penticton Resident wins 50K

Chantel Manjarrez is pumped in more ways than one after landing $50,000 from BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

The Penticton resident, who purchased her ticket from the Skaha Lake Husky, has her eyes set on some new workout equipment.

“It’s so nice,” she exclaimed. “This ticket was a gift and I’m very grateful.”

