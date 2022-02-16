Penticton Resident wins 50K
Chantel Manjarrez is pumped in more ways than one after landing $50,000 from BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.
The Penticton resident, who purchased her ticket from the Skaha Lake Husky, has her eyes set on some new workout equipment.
“It’s so nice,” she exclaimed. “This ticket was a gift and I’m very grateful.”
Can You Identify This Suspect?On november 9th, 2021 the suspect entered the victim’s workplace, stole their purse, and then used the victim’s credit cards in multiple locations across Penticton
Raising Penticton’s Recycling Success RateThe goal is to lower our community’s recycling contamination rate of 7.8 per cent to 4.5 per cent by year-end.
Police Standoff in PentictonThe 29 year old man was arrested after he surrendered to police outside of a residence.
New downtown rink slides openingThe community is invited to help commemorate the opening of the new rink by coming to 107 Martin Street before 1:00pm on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Information Session Wednesday on North GatewayThe North Gateway plan identifies “10 big ideas” to reshape the area in this vision.
Penticton Yacht Club chosen to Operate Skaha MarinaThe PYC will start working with the existing operator to assume business in 2022
Long-Range Facilities Plan UpdateThe Board of Education of School District No. 67 has decided to postpone the Long-Range Facilities Plan process until further notice.