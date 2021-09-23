Penticton Vees Hockey Returning to SOEC this Friday

The wait is over! The Penticton Vees will officially hit the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) this Friday, September 24th, 2021 for their first pre-season game against the Vernon Vipers at 7:00PM. This will be the first game since March 4, 2020 that the Vees will play on home ice in front of a crowd of cheering fans.

In compliance with the Government of British Columbia and Interior Health, the Penticton Vees will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (two doses) for those 12 years of age and older for entry into the SOEC for the 2021-2022 season.



COVID-19 Protocols and Vaccine Requirements for Penticton Vees Home Games:

If 19 years of age or older, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by displaying their official Vaccine Passport and one (1) piece of valid government-issued identification (ID) upon entry.

If between 12 to 18 years of age, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by displaying their official Vaccine Passport. No ID required.

If younger than 12 years of age, must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult (19 years +) with the above vaccination requirements.

Face masks covering both nose and mouth must be worn at all times by patrons 5 years of age or older except while actively eating and drinking in their assigned seat(s).

Patrons must remain at home if they feel sick, have a fever or show symptoms of COVID-19.

Tickets for Friday’s game are $10.00/each (before fees) with a limited number of tickets available for walk-up sales to stay within half capacity of the venue. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended and can be purchased online or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC between Monday to Friday, 10:00am to 4:00pm PST.

All SOEC entrances will open at 5:30PM to allow an extra 30 minutes for vaccine passport screening. Patrons are encouraged to have their vaccine passports and government-issued ID ready to display upon arrival to the venue.