Penticton Vees win Best Goaltender Duo for 19th Year.

The BC Hockey League announced their annual award winners, including the Wally Forslund Trophy for lowest team goals against average and the Joe Tennant Award for Coach of the Year, each handed to members of the Penticton Vees.

For the 19th time in franchise history, the Vees have taken claim of the Wally Forslund Award, given annually to the team with the lowest goals against average in the BCHL. Goaltenders Kaeden Lane and Carter Serhyenko will share the award, posting a combined 2.28 GAA throughout the season. Lane, a Northern Michigan University commit, posted a 2.07 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 34 appearances in net this season while Serhyenko, a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native, played in 15 games since joining the team in December, collecting a 2.38 GAA and a .893 SV%.

The duo is the 19th different combo of goaltenders to win the award for the Vees organization, dating back to 1962 and is the first pair of Vees goalies to come away with the honour since Jack LaFontaine and Derek Krall in the 2018 campaign. Penticton has won 7 of the last 9 Wally Forslund Awards.

In addition to the goaltending honour, Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson has been named the 2022 Joe Tennant Trophy winner, handed out annually to the Coach of the Year.

Harbinson, in his 15th season with the Vees, is the recipient of the award for the 4th time in his tenure, earning Coach of the Year honours in 2008, 2012, 2016 and now in 2022. A Calgary, Alberta native, Harbinson amassed the 600-win plateau over the course of the regular season and is the 3rd winningest coach in BCHL history. Behind the bench for his team’s 43-8-1-2 record, Harbinson helped the Vees to becoming the only 40+ win team in the league this season.

The Vees open their best-of-seven Interior Conference Final series against the West Kelowna Warriors with Game #1 taking place on Friday, 29th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.