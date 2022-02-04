Penticton Yacht Club chosen to Operate Skaha Marina

Penticton City Council has directed staff to negotiate a long-term Management Operating Agreement with the Penticton Yacht Club (PYC) for up to 25 years for the operation and management of the Skaha Marina Lands.

It follows a comprehensive process that established a vision through public engagement, gathered community opinion during a by-election and attracted expressions of interest with a Request for Proposal call-out.

The PYC’s proposal was one of three submissions received by the review committee and was scored the successful bid for: best meeting the objective of securing a long-term investment in the marina lands while supporting the vision sought by the community during the creation of the Skaha Lake Park East Plan; protecting and enhancing park land; supporting local use; revitalizing the marina lands; and providing a knowledgeable local team that will be a strong partner for the community.

The proposal includes an annual payment of $45,000 to the City subject to review, initial capital upgrades of approximately $250,000 into the marina docks and fuelling system and, with other upgrades and improvements undertaken, boosting the total amount invested into the marina lands during the first five years to $565,000.

Also included in the PYC’s proposal is a $2.5 million investment to revitalize the current marina building into a licensed restaurant, accommodations for the existing café, opportunities for design containing indigenous and cultural expression and additional parking. Relocating the boat storage and boat repair off-site and creating a boat valet service from an off-site storage facility is also included in the proposal.

“This decision marks a big step towards Council’s goal of realizing the community-led vision contained in the Skaha Lake Park East Plan and, with the Penticton Yacht Club on board, securing a needed long-term operator to manage the Skaha Marina Lands, along with improvements occurring at the site with no cost to the taxpayer,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

Once the agreement negotiations are completed and its terms presented publically, the PYC will start working with the existing operator to assume business in 2022 and begin implementing their plan for the marina.