"People Helping Pantries" - Fill The Food Gap Food Drive

The Penticton Eagles 4281 is hosting their yearly "People Helping Pantries" Food Drive.

This year, along with the volunteer help of Kettle Valley Memorial and Total Restoration Services and media sponsorship from Castanet, Bounce Radio and The Move 97.1, we are hosting a Food Drive!

Drive up and drop your non-perishable food items off in the parking lot of The Eagles from 11-3pm on Saturday, October 9th. These items will be collected and dropped off to fill the pantries of "Fill The Food Gap Penticton" - a low barrier food hamper program run as an umbrella program of "Keep The Cold off Penticton"

The most needed items are: Rice, Pasta, Canned goods, Pasta Sauce, Crackers, Cookies, Peanut butter, canned tuna / Salmon. We will have a cash donation bin available as well.