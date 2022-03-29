Plaza Party ahead of Vees Game on Thursday

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is set to open up their 2022 playoff season on Thursday, March 31st as they take on the Trail Smoke Eaters in the Interior Conference Quarter Finals.

The Vees finished their 2021/22 regular season on a high note on Sunday evening, earning a 10-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials for the team’s 43rd win of the season to finish with a 43-8-1-2 record in the 54-game campaign. Penticton captured their 15th Ron Boileau Trophy as BCHL Champions and 10th consecutive Interior Conference pennant.

Chamberlain Property Group is back again to sponsor the playoffs for the Vees, beginning with Game #1 of the Interior Conference Quarter Finals on Thursday, March 31st.

Ahead of the opening game of the playoffs, the Vees are hosting a Plaza Party on Thursday beginning at 5:00 PM. Many local partners will be on hand with plenty of interactive activities, samples and giveaways while there will also be face painting available as well.

The event is FREE and available for all ages.