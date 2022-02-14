Police Standoff in Penticton

On February 12, 2022 at 4:30 am Penticton RCMP were alerted to a situation on the 700 block of Winnipeg Street in Penticton.

Upon police arrival it was learned that a male was at the residence, being assaultive and potentially had a firearm.

Police established containment of the area, notified the neighbours to stay clear and attempted to call the man outside to facilitate his arrest.

When the male did not comply the Penticton RCMP called in extra resourcing, namely the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators, to assist in safely apprehending the man. The area was contained for a few hours in the morning to safeguard the neighbourhood.

After numerous attempts to negotiate with the individual the RCMP ERT team was finally able to arrest the 29 year old man when he surrendered to police outside of a residence.

“We are fortunate no one was hurt during this situation. Through the use of specialized resources available to the RCMP we were able to promptly mitigate the risk to both the public and the police and ensure no one was injured” said S/Sgt Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.