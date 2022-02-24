Preparations underway in South Okanagan for spring freshet

Spring freshet typically occurs in May and it is important for residents and property owners to prepare now by understanding the risks in advance. In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures.

Freshet can become a problem when winter snowpacks melt rapidly, overwhelming stream channels and creating floods. Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rock, causing mud, land, and rockslides. These conditions can be unpredictable and occur with little or no warning.

Now is the time to prepare if you live in vulnerable areas on or near floodplains or if you’ve experienced spring flooding previously. Assessing your property and buildings for potential drainage issues is an important, proactive step you can take before the snowmelt begins. Taking steps to reduce potential damage to your home or property from the impacts of flooding will take away some of the stress. You should also prepare and practice your family and business emergency plan and prepare a 72-hour emergency kit for your family and vehicle. This is also the time to make plans to safely relocate pets or livestock.

Coping with the stress of being out of your home during an Evacuation Order is easier if you have a plan.

Please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) website for information updates, resource links, and preparedness tips: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/