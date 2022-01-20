Proposal deadline for Mini Mural Project
Calling all artists!
Cannery Brewing is partnering with the Penticton Art Gallery once again for the 2022 Square Mini Mural Project, seeking visual artist interested in having their pieces displayed in the brewery throughout the spring, summer and fall.
Ten artists will be selected, with each tasked with creating a four-by-four foot mini mural.
Proposals can be submitted until Jan. 21, then selected artists will have the month of February and the beginning of March to complete their mural.
All pieces will be framed and installed by the Penticton Art Gallery at Cannery Brewing, and unveiled on Friday, March 25 at a special public event marking the kickoff of the 2022 Ignite the Arts Festival.
All of the murals will remain on display through October 2022.
Pentictonartgallery.com
-
Indian Band clarifies Ownership of Free Roaming horsesThe horses are owned by members of the Penticton Band and are the responsibility of the horse owners.
-
-
-
-
Wine Auction to Support Flood Relief ends TomorrowThere are more than 50 mini wine collections on auction, each containing a dozen bottles of reds, whites and bubbles.
-
Victory Church Shelter to close in SpringIf approved, a new 42-bed shelter would be built at 1706 Main St.
-
-
SOS Volunteer Centre stepping up for volunteers with 50/50 drawThe raffle has surpassed $1,500 with funds going to keeping volunteers healthy and re-engaging them safely.
-
Woman who lost Penticton, B.C., home in tax sale getting $140K in compensationThe City of Penticton has agreed to pay $140,000 in compensation to a vulnerable resident whose home was seized and sold over about $10,000 in overdue property taxes.