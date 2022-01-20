Proposal deadline for Mini Mural Project

Calling all artists!

Cannery Brewing is partnering with the Penticton Art Gallery once again for the 2022 Square Mini Mural Project, seeking visual artist interested in having their pieces displayed in the brewery throughout the spring, summer and fall.



Ten artists will be selected, with each tasked with creating a four-by-four foot mini mural.

Proposals can be submitted until Jan. 21, then selected artists will have the month of February and the beginning of March to complete their mural.

All pieces will be framed and installed by the Penticton Art Gallery at Cannery Brewing, and unveiled on Friday, March 25 at a special public event marking the kickoff of the 2022 Ignite the Arts Festival.

All of the murals will remain on display through October 2022.

Pentictonartgallery.com