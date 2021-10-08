Public washroom to be availability over winter months

Families and residents that plan on visiting local parks and beaches can expect the following public washrooms to be open for use from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Jubilee Breezeway

Lakawanna Park

Skaha Lake Park

Skaha Lake Park East

Okanagan Lake Park

Lions Park*

Gyro Park (Saturdays for the Farmers’ Market)*

*Please note that the washrooms will be open until October 30, 2021 and then will be closed for the season.

From November 1, 2021 to April 1, 2022, the following public washrooms remain open for daily use: