RCMP arrest female in stolen vehicle after several collisions.

On November 6th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Summerland RCMP received reports of a female observed stealing a vehicle from a residence on Logie Road. Upon arriving, officers were told the same female had allegedly broken into a nearby residence.

The female suspect was subsequently involved in a motor vehicle collision while driving south on Highway 97 at Sage Mesa. The driver of the other involved vehicle suffered injuries requiring her to be taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The female suspect had failed to stay at the scene of the collision and continued traveling into Penticton, where she was involved in another collision, where she again was able to continue to drive dangerously within the community.

At 10:30 a.m., the driver later collided into a rock wall near Main Street and Dawson Avenue. Front-line officers converged into the area and were able to successfully arrest the female driver.

“Officers arrested a 38-year-old Penticton resident after several displays of extremely reckless behaviour,” says Constable James Grandy. “As a result of our investigation, and while the female remains in custody, numerous charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. Drugs are believed to have been a contributing factor.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.