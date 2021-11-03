RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle with loaded firearm.

On November 2nd, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from Kelowna notified Penticton RCMP of a stolen vehicle spotted driving toward the community along Highway 97, north of Summerland, BC. The vehicle had been originally reported stolen from Osoyoos, BC.

Plainclothes officers with the Kelowna RCMP, along with Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services all assisted Penticton’s Prolific Offender officers with safely observing the vehicle.

Once the vehicle stopped at a gas station in the 1000 block of Highway 3A, officers were able to attempt an arrest. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Oliver, BC, attempted to flee from officers by driving the stolen vehicle into a police vehicle. Once surrounded, the man surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle officers located two illegal firearms, one of which was fully loaded.

The man was held in custody to appear before the courts the following morning. Charges being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service include theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, assaulting a police officer, multiple firearms offences and possessing property obtained by crime.

“This arrest might not have been made without the collaborative teamwork between all our neighbouring Detachments and specialized units”, says Constable James Grandy, Media Relations for the Penticton RCMP. “We’re pleased this coordination resulted in an arrest and reducing the risk to the public”.