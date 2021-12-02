RCMP arrest suspect in connection with several robberies.

Between October 18th and November 14th, 2021, several robberies were committed from Vernon to Osoyoos, including two in the Penticton area.

Prolific Offender Management teams from both Penticton and Vernon, along with West Kelowna's General Investigation Section, conducted a joint investigation. This resulted in the identification and arrest of Shawn Lamouroux, a 37-year-old Vernon resident.

On November 18th, officers took Lamouroux into custody. The BC Prosecution Service has approved seven (7) counts of robbery. Lamouroux remains in remanded custody.

"With our local Detachment's specialized sections working together on these files, a suspect was quickly identified and within days an arrest was able to be made. This is another example of the dedication our officers have in keeping our communities safe," says Cst. James Grandy, Media Relations Officer for the RCMP in Penticton.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, please contact your local RCMP Detachment or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.