RCMP hoping the public can help identify robbery suspect.

On September 12th, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., front-line officers responded to a report of a robbery having just occurred at a retail store in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, in Penticton, BC.

The lone suspect entered the store, brandished a shotgun, and threatened an employee. Once the suspect obtained cash and product, he departed on foot west on Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

5’9”, heavy muscular build

20-40 years old

Wearing a red t-shirt with black long sleeve undershirt, black pants, black hat and skull mask

Carrying a blue bag

Police are releasing a photo of the suspect with the goal of advancing this ongoing investigation. Anyone who is able to identify the suspect, or has information about the robbery and has not yet spoken with police, can contact Constable Creasey, Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.