RCMP hoping to return found currency.
Pentiction RCMP hoping to return some found money.
They were handed an amount of US cash in a laptop bag, recently donated to local thrift store "Care Closet".
It was was likely donated without donator realizing it.
Police asking the donor claim their cash at the detachment.
Collision and Highway ClosurePlease refer to Drive BC for updates on road openings and alternate routes.
GRAB A GROWLERAll of Penticton’s open breweries are banding together to help raise some funds for the multiple communities devastated by flooding.
RCMP encouraging use of video surveillance.Having a camera system not only may dissuade criminals from committing a crime, but also more importantly acts as a silent witness.
Heritage Society Offers Free Craft Kits, Live Festive Crafts DemoTo pick up a craft kit, stop by the Oliver Museum at 474 School Avenue on Dec. 2nd or 3rd between 1 and 4 pm, or visit the District Wine Village’s Winter Market on Dec. 4th from 1 to 6 pm.
Public Safety reinforcements en route to Penticton for 2022For 2022, Council has approved an overall tax increase of 5.7 per cent
