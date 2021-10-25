RCMP hoping to return recovered property to rightful owners

Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting stolen property with their rightful owner(s).

RCMP have seized several construction related tools, and are hoping to have the rightful owner(s) reunited with them.

The tools include a framing nailer, 2x yellow coloured generators, blue air compressor and a 10hp generator, black in colour.

“Police would like to return these tools to their proper owner," says Cst. James Grady of the Penticton RCMP. "If you live in the Penticton area and can properly identify the tools by their make, mode and, preferably, the serial number, please contact our Detachment, 250-492-4300."

“We’d also like to remind those who may lose their wallets or identification to check for them at your local Detachment, as often times Police recover these items and cannot return them to the owner,” encourages Cst. Grandy.