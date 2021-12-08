RCMP investigating several thefts from Canada Post mail boxes.

Penticton RCMP is investigating a rash of thefts from Canada Post mailboxes since November 21st, 2021.

Criminals who steal mail are targeting pre-paid credit cards, gift cards, cheques and documents that will make it easy for them to access your banking and other personal information.

Locations known to have had compromised mailboxes:

650 Duncan Ave W

Braid St / Eckhardt Ave E

Maccleave Ave / Woodlands Dr

Kendall Cres / Ridgedale Ave

“We’re actively investigating these thefts, and in the meantime want to encourage the public to attend in person at their local post office to make sure their letters are delivered,” says Cst. James Grandy. “If one must use one of the community drop off mail boxes, they should consider doing so during the week, and earlier in the day on weekdays. This way, their mail won’t be left inside the box over a weekend”.

“We’re also asking the public if they should have any available CCTV which may have captured mailboxes in the locations above to contact us,” says Cst. Grandy.