RCMP looking for witnesses.

RCMP in Penticton, BC, are requesting the public’s assistance for anyone that may have information regarding a male who was located with severe injuries on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, at approximately 1 p.m., on Lakeshore Dr., near the Lakeside Hotel parkade.

Police are seeking information to assist in determining the male’s actions prior to his injuries.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.