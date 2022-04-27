RDOS Conducting Flooding Survey

Emergency prepardness week starts Monday in Canada.

Emergency Preparedness Week is a national awareness initiative that has taken place annually since 1996. It is a collaborative event undertaken by provincial and territorial emergency management organizations supporting activities at the local level, in concert with Public Safety Canada and partners. EP Week encourages Canadians to take three simple steps to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies:

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) continues to support community recovery efforts for residents and property owners affected by the November 2021 atmospheric river event.

The RDOS is committed to conducting an After Action Review (AAR) to document lessons learned, provide recommendations to enhance operations and emergency response capacity, and complete an action plan to address issues that arose during the response.



The AAR process includes a survey designed to gather and review feedback on the overall response effort to the 2021 atmospheric river flooding. The survey is not intended to evaluate the individual performance of those involved in supporting operations. Survey questions are related to initial flood response, including notifications, Evacuation Alerts and Orders, and support provided during the initial days of the event.

The survey closes Friday, May 6, 2022.

-30-