RDOS getting feedback on wildfire season

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is seeking feedback from the public and evacuees regarding its response to the 2021 wildfire season. The Public and Evacuee Survey is open until Friday, October 29, 2021.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts displaced more than 1,000 properties across the Regional District. As part of its commitment to continual improvement, the RDOS EOC is conducting an After Action Review (AAR).

The RDOS EOC conducts an AAR after each wildfire season. The AAR serves as a debrief to analyze what happened, why it happened and where improvements can be made. Information gathered from the survey will assist with making recommendations to enhance operations and emergency response capacity, and complete a master plan to address issues that arose during response. Results from the survey will be shared with the RDOS Board of Directors.

The survey will review the overall response effort to the 2021 wildfires and is not designed to evaluate the individual performance of those involved in supporting response operations. The estimated time to complete the survey is 10 to 15 minutes.

For further information or if you have questions about the survey or AAR process, please contact RDOS Emergency Program Coordinator Anne Benn at annebenn@rdos.bc.ca.