“Research to Remember Week” Offers Help Finding Veterans’ Stories

From Nov. 8th to 12th, the Oliver Archives is offering residents help in learning more about the veterans in their family trees. “Research to Remember Week” will run Nov. 8th, 9th, 10th, and 12th from 10 am to 1 pm, and provides a chance for visitors to drop in and learn how to look up veterans in their families.

“Many Oliverites have relatives or ancestors who served in the military, going all the way back to the World War I veterans who built the Ditch irrigation system,” notes Executive Director Julianna Weisgarber. “This is one way for people to learn about their relatives’ experiences and to start the process of gathering those family stories.”

Research resources will include signage explaining how to use the archives to find information on past residents, as well as handouts with lists of online databases focusing on veterans and military service records. There will also be a small display of archival objects, photos, and documents relating to veterans, volunteers, and workers on the Home Front. Archives Assistant Alec Wolff, who curated the display, will be available to help direct visitors in their search.

Alec states, “I really look forward to helping the community with this research. I believe it’s a really valuable thing to remember a loved one’s service, and there are few better ways of doing that than finding pieces of their past that can broaden the rich story of a veteran’s life.”

Building capacity limits will apply and masks will be required indoors. Please note that this event will not run Nov. 11th to allow for the observance of Remembrance Day.