River Forecast Centre issues Flood Warning for Tulameen River, Flood Watch for Similkameen

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Flood Watch advisory to Flood Warning for the Tulameen River in Electoral Area H. A Flood Warning advisory means riverbanks are full and flooding will result in areas adjacent to affected rivers.

A Flood Watch advisory has also been issued for the Similkameen River in Electoral Area H. A Flood Watch advisory means riverbanks are nearing full and may result in flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers.

The second in a series of atmospheric rivers has resulted in increased temperatures during the storm event and likely contributed to snowmelt and rain-on-snow runoff. The river has risen quickly but is not expected to reach levels from the November 13-15 event although it may still result in significant flooding.

If river levels continue to rise, seek out higher ground. Do not attempt to travel on water-covered or backcountry roads. Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and other waterways, as well as potentially unstable riverbanks.