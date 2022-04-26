Rotary Club Book Sale
Find a new treasure at the upcoming Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise gently used books, games and puzzles sale.
For more than a decade the club has been holding the event to raise money for local club projects that support community non-profits and initiatives.
From April 27 to 30 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Penticton Curling Club rink, browse the merchandise, all used but in good condition and well priced.
In advance of the event, the club will be holding a drop-off period for anyone wishing to donate books, games and puzzles on April 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the same location.
New Childcare Spaces at Columbia ElementaryWork is underway to purchase modulars for the new spaces
Vees Battle Warriors in Interior Conference FinalGame #1 goes Friday, April 29th in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Mama Talks Speaker Series at TIMETickets $50 each and includes wine and a copy of their book 'A Motherhood Anthology'
Fundraiser for UkraineA Fundraiser for Ukraine will be held on May 1 at 1:00 PM in Heritage Hill’s new community park.
Food Truck Pilot Being Launched in RDOSThe pilot project will be reviewed after its first season and if successful, may offer other locations as part of the permit program.
Vees Forward Luc Wilson Named 2nd Star of MarchThe Duncan, BC native posted 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in his 7 games played over the course of March
Plaza Party ahead of Vees Game on ThursdayThe pre-game event is FREE and available for all ages.
Suspicious Item and Damage to Mailboxes in PentictonThe suspicious item turned out to be a homemade firework commonly called a 'Sparkler Bomb'