Rotary Club Book Sale

Find a new treasure at the upcoming Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise gently used books, games and puzzles sale.

For more than a decade the club has been holding the event to raise money for local club projects that support community non-profits and initiatives.

From April 27 to 30 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Penticton Curling Club rink, browse the merchandise, all used but in good condition and well priced.

In advance of the event, the club will be holding a drop-off period for anyone wishing to donate books, games and puzzles on April 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the same location.