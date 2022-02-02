Safety Improvements coming to Uplands Elementary

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 and the City of Penticton are working together to increase the Safe Arrival to School at Uplands Elementary.

In December 2021, an unfortunate accident occurred when a student was struck by a vehicle crossing Middle Bench Road. The student continues to recover with non-life threatening injuries.

Following this incident, School District No. 67 met with concerned parents and the City of Penticton regarding the infrastructure at Uplands Elementary. School District No. 67 and the City of Penticton have determined short and long term improvements to be implemented in the area to ensure safe arrival to school for all students.

“The School District is committed to ensuring all of our students arrive safely to schools and appreciates the support of Uplands parents and the partnership with the City of Penticton as we look to address increased safety measures at Uplands Elementary school.” said Chair James Palanio.

“Getting our kids to school is the goal, ensuring they arrive safety is the priority,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “I’m pleased the School District and the City were successful in working together to address this situation and were equally successful and in determining short and long-term solutions.”

Short term implements in the area include: additional signage/cones to provide additional visibility to the school crosswalk; additional signage to increase bus zone identification as well as no parking signs in appropriate areas.

Long term solutions will be identified as part of the 2023 City of Penticton Budget which will provide sufficient time to develop a solution and implement with the least impact to the school. School District No. 67 will work together with the City of Penticton with a goal of providing a safe arrival to school and encourage non-vehicular travel to school with a safe routes to school program.