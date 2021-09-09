Santa is coming early to the South Okanagan.

The annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders association Toy Run is happening this coming Sunday, gathering funds and toys for the St. Vincent De Paul Society to be added to their Christmas hampers distributed throughout the region.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held as a poker run with various stations open at different times.

Registration will be at the Peach at Okanagan Lake Park between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 12. Stops will be in Summerland, Oliver and Okanagan Falls, then back to the Peach.

Small groups are encouraged to arrive, register and ride so there are no gatherings at any one place. Best hand, worst hand and hidden score will be paid out.

Donations are also made to the Christmas hamper programs in surrounding towns of Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, and Osoyoos.

The Society Of St. Vincent De Paul puts together over 300 hampers per year in recent years. Local motorcycle riders have supported the society since the beginning, raising money and toys for the hampers

The Okanagan Motorcycle Riders association is a group of South Okanagan motorcycle enthusiasts that enjoy riding in this area and want to promote safety and the enjoyment of riding, and use this toy run as an opportunity to give back to the community.

This toy run has been an ongoing event for well over 30 years and is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts to come out enjoy the camaraderie, look at the bikes, and support the community. All donations will be gladly accepted.

There will be a 50/50 draw and a toonie auction.

An unwrapped toy for a school age child or $20.00 for one Poker Sheet. All additional $20.00 each.