SD 67 Discusses Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Staff

On October 7, 2021, Premier Horgan announced that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate decision for School Districts in British Columbia will be up to individual Boards of Education.

The Ministry of Education has since released a K-12 Sector Guidelines for Vaccination Policies document to support Boards who may be considering implementing a vaccine mandate for staff. The document was developed by a Ministry of Education Advisory Committee comprised of provincial and sector representatives. This document was reviewed and discussed by the Board of Education of School District No. 67 on October 25, 2021, at an In-Camera Board Meeting.

The Board continues to consult with the Ministry of Education and the BC Public School Employers’ Association to better understand provincial direction and the implications of a vaccine mandate from an employer perspective.

“Our Board supports the message from the PHO and our Interior Health Medical Health Officers stating that everyone eligible is encouraged to have two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the most effective protective measure,” said Board Chair James Palanio. “The Board continues to approach this in a thoughtful manner, including reviewing available research, consulting with our partners, and reviewing our local vaccinations rates with the support of Interior Health. Through this process, we will continue to consider whether a vaccine mandate would be beneficial to our District before making a decision on the matter.”

Once the Board of Education is prepared to make a decision, the matter will be brought forward to a public meeting.