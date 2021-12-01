Sign up now for Voyent Alert! notifications

Have you updated your address in the CivicReady mass notification system? If not, please sign up directly with Voyent Alert! The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is transitioning to the new Voyent Alert! notifications in early December 2021. The Voyent Alert! system uses geo-targeted technology to pinpoint exact properties, rather than notifying the entire Electoral Area.

If you are subscribed to CivicReady, your information will be automatically migrated to Voyent Alert! If you have not provided a civic address, you will be assigned a general location which may not provide the most accurate notifications relevant to you. You can update your account to include the address of the property you want to receive alerts for by visiting: https://ca.voyent-alert.com/vras/client.html#!/login

For email, text, or phone notifications, get started here: https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration

Receive notifications for critical events, wildfires, and flooding, as well as day-to-day communications such as garbage and recycling information, water and sewer notices, and public engagement opportunities.

Please note, during the transition period, emergency notifications will be sent using both CivicReady and Voyent Alert!