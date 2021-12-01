SOEC to host 100% of capacity beginning December 3

Following the Provincial Health Officer’s (PHO) announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the Penticton Vees are pleased to announce the team will host 100% of the capacity at the South Okanagan Events Centre, beginning on Friday, December 3rd.

The PHO announced restrictions have been lifted in the Interior Health region in regards to capacity limits on Tuesday, stating that anywhere actively using the BC Vaccine Card Program can host 100% of their capacity, which will include the Vees’ home arena, the SOEC in Penticton.

The lifted restrictions take place at midnight tonight (Tuesday, November 30th), which means full capacity will be in place for the Vees’ next home game on Friday, December 3rd against the Cranbrook Bucks. The night is also the Vees’ annual Teddy Bear Toss as fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used stuffed toys, pajamas, socks, mittens, toques and diapers (new in packaging) to chuck onto the ice after the Vees’ opening goal of the night. Salvation Army will be on site collecting the donations to distribute to those in need this holiday season.

All fans in attendance are still required to follow all health and safety requirements set out by the BC Provincial Health Authority, Penticton Vees and SOEC. This includes wearing face masks covering both nose and mouth at all times (except while actively eating and drinking), and showing proof of double vaccination for those 12 years of age and older by displaying their vaccine passport and government-issued ID.

The Vees (14-2-0-0) head north for the second and final time this season to take on the Prince George Spruce Kings (10-6-0-0) on Wednesday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.