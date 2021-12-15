SOS Volunteer Centre stepping up for volunteers with 50/50 draw

The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre is raising funds for the great volunteers in its region through a 50/50 Raffle.

The theme for the raffle, which ends on Dec. 16 at noon, is Let’s Rebuild the Economy Together with Volunteer Support: Stepping up for Volunteers.

The raffle has surpassed $1,500 with funds going to keeping volunteers healthy and re-engaging them safely. Non-profits lost more than 40 per cent of their volunteer support during the pandemic, and returning and new volunteers are needed to resume community programs.

“Volunteer Centre programs aimed at attracting returning and new volunteers are working” says SOS Volunteer Centre Executive Director, Wendy Weisner. “This year volunteer registrations at the Volunteer Centre have doubled over last year. Non-profits need for board members was particularly exacerbated during the pandemic and as a result of Volunteer Centre programs, 16 new volunteers registered with the Volunteer Centre expressing their special interest in joining a board. When a new board volunteer registers, they are provided with the Board Guide and videos on board needs. The 50/50 draw will support these programs.”

Among the areas the SOS Volunteer Centre will use the money is to encourage greater involvement of volunteers in the community, supporting individuals with disabilities, to provide training and resources to community organizations on building healthy volunteer programs for lasting and effective help and more.

The region’s support will help the SOS Volunteer Centre continue the great work it is doing in the community, as well as enhance it. The draw will be held on Dec.16, 2021 at 4 p.m. at 102-696 Main Street, Penticton BC, office of the SOS Volunteer Centre.