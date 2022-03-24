SOS Volunteer Centre waives membership fee indefinitely

The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre (SOSVC) is waiving its membership fee indefinitely.

In 2020, the SOSVC became aware of the impact the pandemic has had on the region's volunteers, members and not-for-profits, prompting the board to temporarily suspend membership fees. Removing this fee eased the financial barrier to take advantage of our services.

Across Canada, 64 per cent of organizations surveyed, who need volunteers experienced a decrease in support they’ve had since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The Charity Village revealed results in a report on the “significant negative impact” of volunteerism due to COVID-19. As restrictions gradually come to an end, communities can start the journey of recovery after two challenging years. The SOSVC wants to be an active participant in the recovery and feels that removing its fee will have a positive impact.

“We anticipate this will encourage growth in membership and lead to an increase in volunteer opportunities for our nearly 1,0000 volunteers, many of whom will be seeking new opportunities as restrictions are lifted,” said SOSVC president Mike Potgieter. “Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for volunteering in South Okanagan-Similkameen, with our primary focus on the well-being of our volunteers, while disseminating volunteer opportunities on behalf of members, allowing them to take care of their business.”

The goal of waiving the membership fee is to have as many non-profit organizations, festivals and businesses requiring volunteers sign up as members for the SOSVC to take care of volunteer recruitment, which in turn allows them to place their focus back on their business.

The SOS Volunteer Centre encourages people to visit their new look website at www.volunteercentre.info to learn more about what we do, browse current volunteer opportunities, sign up as a volunteer or register their organization as a member.