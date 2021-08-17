South Okanagan Events Centre Hosting Job Fairs through August

The South Okanagan Events Centre, managed by Spectra Venue Management, will be hosting two Job Fairs this August to fill upwards of 100+ part-time positions within multiple departments in the venue. Available positions range from servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, housekeeping, conversion, and more. No experience necessary.

The first job fair is a two-day event on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19 and will focus on those interested in working in the Food and Beverage Department. The second job fair will be on Thursday, August 26 and will focus on those interested in working within the Operations Department.



Both job fairs will be open to the public between 1:00PM to 7:00PM PST and will be located in the SOEC’s restaurant, The Vault Bar and Grill, which can be accessed through Gate 1 of the venue at the top of the main staircase.



“We are so excited to welcome our fans into the building this fall with the return of Penticton Vees hockey and live music and entertainment,” said Dean Clarke, General Manager of the SOEC. “With the return of events means the return of our hardworking part-time workforce. These employees are an integral part of what we do and without them, events wouldn’t be possible.”

Job Fair Schedule:

Food and Beverage Positions – Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 1:00PM to 7:00PM

Operations Positions – Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 1:00PM to 7:00PM



If interested applicants are unable to attend the job fairs in person, please send resumes via email to Dave at dave.kinnin@penticton.ca (Food and Beverage) or Tanner at tanner.mcconnell@penticton.ca (Operations).