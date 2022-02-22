Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) have been called to Keremeos after a man’s body was discovered in a Keremeos home last night.

At approximately 11 p.m. on February 20, 2022, frontline officers were called to a residence in the 100-block of 9 Ave in Keremeos for a report of an unresponsive man. When emergency personnel arrived it was determined the man had died and criminality was suspected in his death.

Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk and this was an isolated incident that is unrelated to any other on-going investigations in the South Okanagan, states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

SED MCU has arrived in Keremeos and have taken conduct of the investigation. They are expected to remain in the area for several days as evidence gathering continues. SED MCU is being assisted by frontline officers from the Keremeos RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The man will not be identified at this time.