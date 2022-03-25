Suspicious Item and Damage to Mailboxes in Penticton
On March 21, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm the Penticton RCMP received a report of a suspicious looking item which had been located at the mailboxes near the intersection of Grand Oro Road and White Lake Road in Twins Lakes.
Penticton RCMP responded and called for assistance from the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit who attended, examined and safely disposed of the suspicious item. The items was determined to be a homemade firework commonly called a 'Sparkler Bomb' which produces a large flame, looking like an oversized sparkler. It appeared someone had attempted to ignite the device but had failed to do so.
On March 23, 2022 at approximately 8:00 am the Penticton RCMP received a report of damage to the mailboxes at the location noted above, which appeared to have now been struck by a motor vehicle.
If you witnessed either of these incidents, or have any other information, you're asked to call the Penticton RCMP.
