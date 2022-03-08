The 10th South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast raises nearly $26, 000

The 10th Annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast raised nearly $26,000 on the morning of Wednesday, March 2nd – a record-breaking result made possible by the generosity of local businesses and community members.

Volunteers rallied together to welcome hundreds of cars that lined up to receive a hot breakfast sandwich prepared by Penticton Lakeside Resort, coffee from Tim Hortons, and special giveaways from participating local businesses – including the IGA Breakfast Bag filled with goodies and coupons. Several drive-thru guests also won significant grand prizes – including free Toyo tires and a brake service generously donated by OK Tire in Penticton, concert tickets to Jann Adren courtesy of Cascades Casino, and the highly anticipated $1,000 Golden Ticket to invest with Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

Provincial Director Kahir Lalji highlighted the importance of showing our Local Love to help provide food security. “One in seven Canadians live in food insecure households,” says Lalji. “With the record-breaking amount raised this year, we’ll be able to support food security initiatives from Summerland to Osoyoos through local charities and programs – building stronger, healthier communities and improving lives locally.”

“After another challenging year with the fires, floods, and the pandemic, we are watching the lasting and devastating effects on people’s mental health related to serious concerns with the ability to feed themselves and their families due to increased unemployment, disrupted supply chains and growing food costs,” said Leah Schulting, Executive Director of CMHA-SOS. “Events like this are fundamental to support people and strengthen vital connections in our community.”