Three-year junior veteran Dan Montgomery commits to Vees for 2021/22 season

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitment of F Dane Montgomery (’02) for the 2021/22 season.

Montgomery, 19, makes his way to the South Okanagan after completing three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks. The 5’9”, 175-pound forward scored 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 96 games played throughout his career in the USHL, including finishing his 2020/21 season with 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 28 games.

Prior to his time in Junior hockey, the Grand Forks, North Dakota native played for the Grand Forks Red River High School in the United States High School League in North Dakota, producing 17 goals and 37 points in 25 games. Montgomery has also solidified his post-Junior career as he will suit up for his hometown university in the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Vees,” explained the Vees newest forward Montgomery, “They have had a lot of players move on and have successful careers. I can’t wait to get the season started. I think fans will appreciate hard work and they will see how much I care about the game and winning.”

Montgomery can provide plenty of leadership to the Vees as well, serving as the team captain for Waterloo during the 2020/21 season. The Vees would like to welcome Dane and his family to the South Okanagan and the City of Penticton.

The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game.