Transit expansion coming to the South Okanagan-Similkameen

In partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the District of Summerland, BC Transit will be implementing an expansion in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System effective January 3, 2022.

The expansion will include additional trips to allow for enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, and a new route, which will provide transit service to a new area.

The Route 70 Kelowna/Penticton will have two additional round-trips Tuesday through Friday, and the Route 30 Summerland/Penticton will see the introduction of Saturday service and an additional mid-day trip Monday through Friday. The West Bench area will see the introduction of the Route 11 West Bench/Penticton Monday through Friday. Route 11 will offer free service for the first week, with free service ending Monday, January 10.

These service changes have been implemented as part of the 2015 Okanagan-Similkameen Transit Future Plan and the currently on-going Transit Future Action Plan process. These plans