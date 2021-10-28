Trick or Treat Cycle Path for Kids

Sign up your kids to pedal on through Penticton's Trick or Treat Cycle-Path, a COVID-19 friendly, outdoor event.

The Kiwanis Club of Penticton is partnering with the Penticton Safety Village to host the Halloween event for children in Elementary School and younger to attend. Kids can choose to ride their bike or scooters or walk through the Safety Village to Trick or Treat at various stations.

The event will be collecting non-perishable items as an optional entrance fee for Fill in the Food Gap Penticton. Needed items are pasta, pasta sauces, canned meat like tuna, etc. kraft dinner, snacks, peanut butter, canned fruit and veggies, and soup.

Attendees will need to select a time for their household to trick or treat, as the event will have staggered entry. Children need to be escorted by an adult and will be limited to their household only.

Participants are also asked to indicate how many children are in your household in your registration. More information and registration can be found online here.

The event is still in need of businesses to be their GHOUL and PUMPKIN sponsors, which include financial donations or kid-friendly product/gc donations for approximately 300 goodie packs, grand prizes, along with decorations for the event.