Update on City snow removal: All hands on deck!

It was all hands on deck for City crews this morning after about a foot snow fell on Penticton last night. The City has put together this update to inform citizens on what you can expect for snow clearing today, what you need to be prepared for next and how you can help.

What is happening today:

A full complement of equipment and shovellers began clearing the snow at 4 am with a focus on priority routes including main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads. The work is slow going as in places there are four foot windrows to clear. Please be patient.

Shovellers and loaders are currently clearing access to bus stops. These efforts will continue throughout the day. Transit service may be impacted.

What is next:

A second nighttime crew will start at 4 pm to continue clearing through to 4 am when the daytime crews will return. Expect to hear graders and activity throughout the night. Our mechanics are on call too to ensure our equipment keeps moving.

The City has also hired a contractor to focus on snow clearing in our downtown tonight. Crews will be actively clearing on Main St. and Martin St. between the 100 and 500 blocks to keep our downtown moving tomorrow. If you have a vehicle on these blocks, be sure to move them so crews can access the streets.

Crews will work through the weekend until the roads are clear. More snow is expected to fall today and throughout the night. This may delay crews reaching side streets as they will need to return to clear priority streets.

Crews are also preparing for warmer temperatures predicted for tomorrow. Melting snow can block catch basins and contribute to flooding. Crews will be working to clear priority catch basins.

What you can do:

Here are ways residents can help to keep our City moving and safe during this snow event.