UPDATED Collision and Highway Closure

On December 1st, 2021, emergency crews responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision having occurred on Highway 97 near Larch Avenue, Kaleden, BC.

Initial information at scene suggested a pick-up truck traveling south on Highway 97, crossed the double solid line colliding with an on-coming semi-trailer.

The pick-up truck sideswiped the semi-trailer's cab, which included a diesel fuel tank. This resulted in a diesel spill.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the Kelowna General Hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

No criminality is believed to be involved. The investigation is on going with investigative support from the BC Highway Patrol.

A southbound pickup truck and a northbound tanker truck carrying diesel fuel collided resulting in diesel fuel being spilled onto Highway 97. Highway 97 will be closed in both direction for an extended period of time for completion of the police investigation and for clean up measures.

Please refer to Drive BC for updates on road openings and alternate routes.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.