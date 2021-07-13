Vees acquire skilled forward Josh Nadeau from Edmundston

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Josh Nadeau (’03) from the Edmundston Blizzard of the Maritime Hockey League (MHL) in exchange for future considerations.

Nadeau, 17, comes to Penticton after playing in Edmundston for his first season of Junior hockey, amassing 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points in just 15 games played during an abbreviated 2020/21 campaign, leading the Blizzard with his 18 helpers and 31 points.

The St. Francois-de-Madawska, New Brunswick native has always been a scorer, finishing as an over point-per-game player in each season of hockey he has played. During his time before Junior, Nadeau suited up for the Fredericton Ice Caps U18 AAA team in the New Brunswick Prince Edward Island Major Midget Hockey League (NBPEIMMHL) where he posted 45 goals and 96 points in 67 games with the Ice Caps.

Nadeau has had plenty of accolades with his name on them as well, earning the NBPEIMMHL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2020 before taking home the MHL’s Rookie of the Year honours in 2021 as well as places on the Rookie All-Star Team and the North Division All-Star squad.

The 5’7”, 157-pound forward has also represented his province well on the provincial stage, competing at the Canada Winter Games in 2018, scoring 2 goals and 6 points in 7 games for Team New Brunswick. Nadeau solidified a post-Junior hockey spot in the same place that incoming Vee Thomas Pichette will be heading, playing for the Black Bears at the University of Maine.

Nadeau and the Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.