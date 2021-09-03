Vees announce proof of full vaccination required for games

The Penticton Vees today announced that proof of full vaccination will be required for anyone 12 or over to attend all games during the 2021/22 season, beginning with the first exhibition game on Friday, September 24th.

The decision comes in support of the province of British Columbia’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program announced last week by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

The vaccination program will require all guests, team players, and team staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to the South Okanagan Events Centre for any Vees games this season.

“We are in complete support of the Provincial Health Mandate regarding vaccine passports,” commented President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, “I stated months ago that we needed everyone on the same team and getting vaccinated would give us the best opportunity to have a full SOEC in the Fall.”

“The vast majority of Vees fans that I interacted with over the past few months shared with me that having a proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the SOEC would be reassuring to them,” continued Harbinson, “Making Vees game nights a safe and enjoyable experience once again”

Further information in regards to the vaccine passport rollout and other COVID-19 safety measures at Vees home games will be released soon. The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.