Vees Battle Warriors in Interior Conference Final

The Penticton Vees will take on the West Kelowna Warriors in the Interior Conference Final as the two teams meet in the third round of the BC Hockey League Playoffs, presented by Shaw, beginning with Game #1 on Friday, April 29th in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees punched their ticket to Round 3 of the playoffs following a four-game sweep in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Semi Finals series against the Prince George Spruce Kings while the Warriors advanced to the third round with a five-game series win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Playoff hockey between Penticton and West Kelowna has almost been an annual fixture with the two teams having met up six different times since the 2004 playoffs with the Vees having won five of the six series meetings in that span. Penticton came out on top in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015 and most recently in the shortened 2020 playoffs while West Kelowna won a 2016 series between the two teams, one of two Interior Conference Final series’ with the third on deck for 2022.

Tickets are on sale for the third round and available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com. Game #1 of the series takes place on Friday, April 29th at the South Okanagan Events Centre, puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM to kick-off the series.