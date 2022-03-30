Vees Forward Luc Wilson Named 2nd Star of March

The BC Hockey League announced their three stars for the month of March on Tuesday with Vees forward Luc Wilson being named as the 2nd Star of the Month.

Wilson, 21, just completed his second season with the Vees after being acquired from the Cowichan Valley Capitals ahead of the 2021/21 season. The Duncan, BC native posted 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in his 7 games played over the course of March, including a five-point performance on March 5th against the Trail Smoke Eaters, a game in which he tallied two goals while adding three assists.

The University of Minnesota State-Mankato commit finished the season fourth in league scoring, registering 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points while his 46 helpers ranked 3rd in the BCHL. Wilson concludes his regular season career with 182 career games played, posting 72 goals and 108 assists for 180 in that span.