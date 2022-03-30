Vees Forward Luc Wilson Named 2nd Star of March
The BC Hockey League announced their three stars for the month of March on Tuesday with Vees forward Luc Wilson being named as the 2nd Star of the Month.
Wilson, 21, just completed his second season with the Vees after being acquired from the Cowichan Valley Capitals ahead of the 2021/21 season. The Duncan, BC native posted 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in his 7 games played over the course of March, including a five-point performance on March 5th against the Trail Smoke Eaters, a game in which he tallied two goals while adding three assists.
The University of Minnesota State-Mankato commit finished the season fourth in league scoring, registering 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points while his 46 helpers ranked 3rd in the BCHL. Wilson concludes his regular season career with 182 career games played, posting 72 goals and 108 assists for 180 in that span.
-
Plaza Party ahead of Vees Game on ThursdayThe pre-game event is FREE and available for all ages.
-
Suspicious Item and Damage to Mailboxes in PentictonThe suspicious item turned out to be a homemade firework commonly called a 'Sparkler Bomb'
-
SOS Volunteer Centre waives membership fee indefinitelyAcross Canada, 64 per cent of organizations surveyed, who need volunteers experienced a decrease in support they’ve had since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
-
Spring unlimited yard waste collectionUnlimited yard waste collection weeks are between March 28 - April 1, and April 25 - 29.
-
-
Off-duty officer nabs shoplifterThe officer observed the man to be stuffing his jacket with products and arrested him on the spot.
-
Freestyle Apex Running Online Silent AuctionThe physical items will be arriving at Slackwater Brewing on March 11.
-
The 10th South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast raises nearly $26, 000One in seven Canadians live in food insecure households
-
Keep An Eye On Your PursePolice have responded to 6 reports of purses stolen from shopping carts thus far in 2022.