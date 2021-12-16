Victory Church Shelter to close in Spring

The Province, through BC Housing, is proceeding with a proposal for a new temporary shelter that would provide a safe place to sleep for people staying in Penticton's Victory Church shelter after it closes in spring 2022.

"If approved by city staff, this new shelter would make sure that all Victory Church guests continue to have a safe, warm place to stay, with access to the supports they need to stabilize their lives," said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. "We will continue to work with the city and our non-profit partners to ensure that all residents in Penticton have a safe place indoors."

If approved, the new 42-bed shelter would be built at 1706 Main St. and would neighbour the facilities on the site: Compass Court, a 20-unit supportive housing building, and Compass House, a 30-bed shelter. Guests at the new shelter would have access to daily meals, hygiene facilities and, if needed, referral to health programs.

On July 7, 2021, the City of Penticton filed a petition with the BC Supreme Court challenging the Province’s decision to invoke “paramountcy” over the City’s zoning bylaw in a unilateral move to operate the shelter. The City had approved spending up to $300,000 on this legal challenge, for which approximately $70,000 was spent. With the Province’s announcement today, the City is pleased to report that it has directed legal counsel to engage in discussions with the City’s Provincial counterparts to withdraw the pursuit of the petition.

“Today’s announcement by the Province to close the Victory Church shelter recognizes the voices of Penticton residents who, in great numbers, expressed their concerns surrounding the shelter,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. ”Equally importantly, this is great news for Penticton’s most vulnerable who can now seek shelter and care in a facility that is built in an appropriate location. In the lead up to July’s decision, Council heard clear public feedback from polls, petitions and letters, that 352 Winnipeg Street is no place for a shelter, and we agree. We are pleased to see Minister David Eby and the Province closing this shelter and adhering to the City’s bylaws."